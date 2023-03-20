Marktredwitz: Woman gives deep insights into the cemetery – the police are looking for witnesses

An 87-year-old woman had an “encounter of a different kind”. Sunday afternoon (March 19, 2023) had in the cemetery, reports the Police Marktredwitz.

According to her own statements, the elderly woman was talking to another visitor to the cemetery when this stranger suddenly suddenly appeared “massive hot flashes” have suffered.

“How God created him”: woman (40) exposes herself in the cemetery in Marktredwitz – police are investigating

To counteract this, I have about 40 year old ladyaccording to the description of the 87-year-old shoulder long hair had, heavily made up was and chattering shoes wore her, opened her beige coat and let the heat rush run free. Her body was underneath “as God created him”, covered only by a transparent mesh body. The unknown, revealing lady then left. What the stranger wanted to do with it is unfortunately not known to date, according to the police.





Against the still unknown, “happy to show off” woman, who, according to the description of the 87-year-old, spoke High German and one Western/Northern European appearance had, will on the part of Police Marktredwitz now because of public nuisance determined. Relevant information be with the police Marktredwitz under the Telephone number 09231/9676-0 accepted.

