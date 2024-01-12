Mayor Adams restores funding to maintain trash cans

Mayor Adams continues to restore funding to some of the programs that would be affected by cuts to the city’s budget.

On this occasion, the program of garbage baskets or containers that were going to be removed from the city’s public spaces despite the rodent plague we are dealing with.

At the time, there was talk that some 9,000 garbage baskets or containers would be removed, which has now given rise to questions about whether the planned cuts to the municipal budget were in fact necessary.

In addition to the trash cans or containers, 1,400 temporary jobs in the city’s parks were also included in the cuts. This item in the budget also did not come true in the end.

“When we took office, we made it clear: out with the bad streets and in with the clean streets.

“Today’s restoration of cleanup programs at @NYCSanitation and @NYCParks will help us continue to make the right investments in our #TrashRevolution!” Mayor Adams wrote in a social media message.

Among the mayor’s critics for the planned budget cuts that were not carried out, is the president of the Municipal Council, who in a message on social networks noted:

“Restoring the trash cans and the Parks Opportunity Program is positive, but it only reinforces that the mid-year budget cuts were unnecessary.

“The @NYCCouncil will continue to push for accurate budgets to protect essential services,” the council president said in part in a message also signed by Councilman Justin Brannan, who chairs the council’s Finance Committee.

The mayor has said that the cuts – these that will not be carried out and others that are pending – are necessary because of a shortfall in the city’s budget.

Deficit, in part, the mayor argues, due to the extraordinary expenses that the city has incurred due to the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants.

