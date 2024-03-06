Mbapp’s other big contract: Madrid’s luxury real estate agencies fight over him

All The information seems to indicate that Kylian Mbapp is getting closer to playing for Real Madrid. The last one is published today exclusively by the portal Vanitatisfrom where they claim that between The luxury housing real estate agencies in the Spanish capital will be at war to try to sell you a house. still a player of Paris Saint Germain.

The Frenchman’s will be one of the big contracts that they could close, since This would have transferred to his surroundings what the home that would fit his wishes would have to be like.. In short: great. The footballer will be interested in becoming with a large house, of important dimensions. A requirement that would also be transferred to the plot where it was located.

Apparentlyit is important for him to be able to install a gym within what will be his new home to be able to continue training and stay in shape beyond the discipline of his football team. And, likewise, he wanted to be able to practice this sport also outdoors without having to leave his house.

Ms informacin The ERC spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies has not left anyone indifferent with his reaction regarding the departure of the PSG footballer.

Finding a house of this type in Madrid is not easy and, furthermore, it would mean a succulent sales contract that none of the companies in the sector want to lose sight of, since could exceed ten million euros.

The houses that have been offered to you

Among the possible destinations for the Frenchman’s home, one of the most strongly positioned is the already famous urbanization of Pozuelo de Alarcón. The farm. According to this digital report, the player would have been offered two homes here, and will have other colleagues as neighbors of profession

These will be two single-family homes with the best qualities in a very exclusive area of ​​this very expensive complex near Madrid and are sold for around twelve million euros. The problem is that These are two homes still under construction, so it could not be installed in them until at least next year..

Related news

A drawback that, if he signs for Real Madrid for the next season, It would force him to look for another housing solution temporarily, and this portal suggests that it could be the house that Sergio Ramos has. in another of the best urbanizations in Madrid, La Moraleja.

Apart from the home of his friend and former teammate at the Parisian club, other members of the real estate sector will be proposing to the player to get his own house in this area, where I would also have other teammates as neighbors.