Meghan’s planned memoir: “Is there any better material than a coronation?”

tz stars

From: Susanne Kroeber

Split

The coronation of King Charles could provide Meghan Markle with exactly the stories she needs for her planned biography.

Montecito – Prince Harry (38) has delivered with his biography “Spare” (German: “Reserve”), his work broke all records and has already sold millions of times. So it is not surprising that his wife Megan Markle (41) is considering publishing her own memoirs. This is how she could describe her point of view – and pocket a lot of money along the way.

Supplies for “Spare”: Meghan Markle needs news for her memoirs

“Given the success of ‘Spare,’ Meghan’s memoir is now a top priority,” a source said The Sun. “Having seen Harry’s sales, they believe Meghan’s story could sell even better in her own words, especially in the US.” The Duchess of Sussex is said to be “considering being very frank about her time in the royal spotlight.” “.

Beautiful in white: you will always remember these royal wedding dresses View photo gallery

After Prince Harry has already launched a sweeping attack on the British royal family in his biography, Meghan Markle now needs new material in order not to produce a pure copy of “Spare”. And what could be better than a reunion with the royal family at the coronation of King Charles III. (74) and Camilla (75) on May 6th!

What better material than a coronation, where they come to terms with their past after all that happened, and where they face the royal family at a pivotal moment?

Participation in the coronation: This is how Meghan and Harry stay in conversation in Hollywood

Journalist Joshua Rom explains in an interview with Fox Newsthat Meghan and Harry must maintain their connection to the British royal family so as not to jeopardize “future projects”. While the Sussexes are “very respectful of their reputation,” their popularity ratings continue to plummet in the United States. “The Hollywood elite are starting to distance themselves, people like Oprah are distancing themselves,” said Rome, a royal expert.

Meghan Markle (left) needs input for her memoirs – so the coronation of King Charles (right) comes at the right time. (Photomontage) © IMAGO/ZUMA Press/picture alliance/dpa/PA Wire/Dan Kitwood

A glamorous appearance at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla could help restore Meghan and Harry’s battered image. If it turns out to be a good story for the Duchess of Sussex’s memoir, so much the better. Now just have to Prince Harry’s demands for the coronation are met, then nothing should stand in the way of the Sussexes participating. Sources used: thesun.co.uk, thenews.com, foxnews.com