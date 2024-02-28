Mercedes-Benz chooses Miami to build its first skyscraper in the United States

The German company Mercedes-Benz chose the city of Miami to build its first skyscraper in the United States, which will consist of a 67-story mixed-use tower.

The firm partnered with JDS Development Group to build Mercedes-Benz Places at 1 Southside Park, in the expensive Brickell neighborhood.

Construction of the complex, which will span more than 2.3 million square meters and house an impressive 791 private residences, has already begun and moves should be completed in 2027, the automaker reported in its website.

According to the magazine Luster Magazine Unit prices will start at $550,000 for studios and top out at $4 million for a three-bedroom apartment.

There are still no details about the penthouses of the building, which in addition to the condominium residences, will include 200,000 square feet of office space, top-of-the-line health and wellness facilities, a 174-room hotel, retail, parking and the largest green space in Brickell.

“It is a privilege to work with Mercedes-Benz and transcend a traditional residential building to create a new community for the future,” said Michael Stern, founder and CEO of JDS Development Group.

In a press release, he added that “based on sustainable construction methods and designs, Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami will create a legacy not only for Brickell but for all of Florida.”

The tower will maintain the Mercedes-Benz aesthetic.

Eva Wiese, director of Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions GmbH, said the cube-shaped structure will embody the company’s “pure sensuality” design philosophy and adopt flowing lines and many bright silver tones.

“Our branded real estate venture in Miami embodies the strategy behind Mercedes-Benz Places. (…) We want to develop exclusive residences with our partner that are undeniably Mercedes-Benz and create a new way of urban living with vibrant communities. Ultimately Ultimately, we want to create places to call home in a location worth living,” he said.