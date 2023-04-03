Metal Gear Solid: the license finally back? It smells very good!

What if a new episode of Metal Gear Solid saw the light of day? Hope is reborn among the most dreamy after Konami’s announcement.

In the ranking of the few series absent for a long time that the public misses, Metal Gear Solid is in a good position. Since the divorce between Konami and Hideo Kojima, players no longer have many illusions about the future of the cult series. Except that hope has been reborn since last year. Rumors that point to remakes of the first three MGS are more and more insistent. No new titles in sight, sure, but that’s enough to warm the hearts of fans. What if Konami decided to bring the license back Metal Gear Solid in the foreground very soon with new opuses? The firm has just created a new studio in Osaka…

On its official website, Konami announces the opening of a new studio in Osaka named “Konami Osaka Studio”. This is a relocation of the company’s historic studio which will now be located at OSAKA UMEDA TWIN TOWERS SOUTH. But that’s not all. The studio is evolving and becoming a “major” production site, specifies the Japanese company.

The “KONAMI Osaka Studio” is a relocation of the existing studio and is part of the “Creators First” concept. It is characterized by a well-developed environment where creators can demonstrate their full potential, and it is located in a place well served by transport. As the main production center in western Japan, the facility is fully equipped with motion capture equipment and recording studios needed to develop productions.

Does this news demonstrate Konami’s ambition to once again become a major player in the AAA gaming market? In recent years, the firm has invested mainly in the mobile gaming sector. The dreamers may see this as a sign of the great return of Konami’s cult licenses… Metal Gear Solid on your mind ? Even if Metal Gear Solid 4 et Metal Gear Solid 5 seem to complete the narrative loop of the series, Konami knows that it has a jewel in its hands.

One or more remakes before the big piece?

The release of remakes of MGS could allow Konami to test the waters. Is the license still as popular? A Metal Gear Solid can it bring together both fans and newcomers to the universe of the series? Perhaps the Japanese giant first wants to get the answer to this question before delivering a new opus of MGS. Or maybe the project has already been launched… We’ll have to be patient to find out what’s going on in Konami’s new studio in Osaka.