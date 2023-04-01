Metro CDMX today April 1: Report delays on Line 3

The Collective Transportation System (STC) through Twitter, reported that Line 3 works normally and passengers report delays on Line B at each station from 3 to 5 minutes.

The authorities of the Collective Transportation System (STC) have not issued a statement up to now, or have manifested themselves on their social networks, due to the various delays that have been reported, especially on Line 3.

In the same way, they report that on Line 12, the wait at the Insurgentes Sur station is 20 minutes, as is the case at Cuatro Caminos, on Line 2.

Users complain that the wait at the Hidalgo station on Line 3 is 20 minutes and that the train does not pass.

Users report various delays also on Lines 2 and 7, where the wait is 10 and 20 minutes, respectively.

This Saturday, April 1, the Collective Transport System (STC) Meter o’clock at 6:00 p.m. announced the opening of its facilities to start the service. So far, there have been no delays on any of the Lines or incidents.