Miami Airport expands flights to Europe with the inclusion of Condor airline

MIAMI .- Miami International Airport (MIA) adds another international airline with the inclusion of the German airline Condor and an attractive offer of flights to Europe.

“Germany generates more than 450,000 visitors and we hope that number will grow with these new flights,” declared the director of Miami-Dade County Aviation and MIA airport, Ralph Cutié, during the inauguration of the air service on the night of Tuesday the 26th.

Cutié pointed out that “the inclusion of Condor “It is one of the new achievements of the Miami airport in its efforts to expand flight service to and from Europe.”

“In this way, we have more direct flights to Frankfurt, in Germany,” Cutié stressed. “And this will increase our ability to connect with the network of destinations in Europe,” he added.

In fact, Frankfurt airport, located in the central west of Germany, is the most important air terminal in the German country and provides connections to a hundred destinations.

It also highlights the important train network that connects the German city with national and European destinations.

The new route between Miami and Frankfurt is operated by a modern Airbus A330-900neo plane, the most environmentally efficient, with capacity for 310 people, which includes 30 seats in executive or business class, which can be converted into comfortable beds. with the push of a button and 64 seats with Premium Economy service, in addition to the 216 seats in Economy class.

The exterior design of the aircraft stands out, with distinctive stripes in striking colors on the entire fuselage, as well as the interior with modern toilets and ambient lighting in the three cabins, with the latest LED technology, which helps stabilize the mood of the passengers during A long trip.

“Miami and the United States are our great goals and this flight is a formidable way to expand our connections,” highlighted Mikko Turtiainen, director of Sales in the Americas for Condor Airlines.

“Every morning I wake up very excited because I know that Condor is a great airline and we have brought it to Miami,” said Dimitri Mougoyannis, Chief Operating Officer of Condor Airlines.

On the other hand, the Consul General of Germany in Miami, Klaus Bormann, stated that the new route between Miami and Frankfurt “is an excellent example of European collaboration and here we are.”

“After a few months preparing and negotiating (with German and Miami authorities), here we are,” he stressed.

Founded in 1955, under the auspices of Lufthansa, Condor gradually became independent and currently serves more than 100 destinations.

Last year, MIA achieved another historic mark, after reaching the figure of 52.3 million passengers during 2023, one and a half million more than the previous year and almost three million above the mark established before the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Condor, MIA reports the addition of notable airlines such as Volaris El Salvador, Norse Atlantic Airways and Porter Airlines, expanding its airline inventory to 97, the highest among US airports.

Looking ahead to 2024, MIA anticipates further increase in passengers and cargo with the addition of more American Airlines flights to the Bahamas and Jamaica, as well as the integration of foreign airlines LEVEL and Viva Aerobus and China Cargo Airlines, among, possibly, others that They hold talks with Miami-Dade authorities, such as Japan Airlines and Taiwan’s China Airlines.