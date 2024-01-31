Miami businesswomen recognized for their impact on the Hispanic community

MADRID.- The prominent businesswomen of Miami , Gisela Rojas y Fabiola Malka were recognized during the Global Impact Woman (MIM) event, for their contributions to the well-being and development of the Hispanic community in the United States and the world.

Rojas is an economist and public accountant, she leads the Emprende USA platform, focused on creating financial well-being for Hispanics starting from scratch in the United States. For her part, Malka, also an economist specialized in Marketing and Public Relations, directs the New Concept PR Communications Agency, focused on implementing public relations with purpose.

“Many professionals arrive in the United States and must start from scratch, working for Uber, selling door to door, among other things, but the combination of education and mentality is very important to evolve, adapt to the system to prosper, achieve their business and get ahead with Financial Education, which is my commitment and main mission,” Rojas said.

In that sense, Malka highlighted that to improve the well-being of the Hispanic community, it is essential to implement actions that align with various purposes of unity and international impact. “With the use of social networks and the Internet, we all have a responsibility to build a better future,” she reiterated.

The MIM, which is part of the 2024 Agenda of the World Development Plan, was directed by the Spanish and global business leader, Dr. Montse Bonilla, who highlighted the importance of working together to “transform the world we have into the world we want.” .

The event was attended by prominent world leaders in political, organizational, educational and business areas, known as “High Impact Leaders.” Among them were representatives of organizations such as the UN, UNESCO, OAS and the World Bank, as well as political and business leaders.

The MIM Community is made up of women leaders who head associations, federations, confederations or organizations in various sectors. Its main objective is to work together, generating synergies and collaborations at a global level to contribute to sustainable development and equity, based on the objectives of the 2030 Agenda.

