Micha celebrates the three million mark on YouTube of “Pa los Haters”, his team with Lenier Mesa

The Micha The new year began with many reasons to celebrate, one of them is that his song with Lenier Mesa, “Pa los Haters”has already reached three million views on YouTube.

The Cuban reggaeton player celebrated the success of their musical collaboration on Instagram with a thank you to his followers, and those who don’t too.

“Congratulations to Lenier and to all of you. ¡Three million in one month ‘For the Haters’, the most talked about topic right now! Thanks to all my fans and haters, without you no success would be possible,” El Micha shared on his profile on that social network.

“I wish you all a 2024 full of blessings. Turn up ‘Pa los Haters’ at full volume and tag me!” added the singer.

After its premiere, this title gave a lot to talk about because El Micha and Lenier dedicated it to all those on the networks they have criticized them for his visits to Cuba and his positions regarding the island.

Micha said goodbye to 2023 with the premiere of two other songs, “What you don’t do”along with the Puerto Rican Jowell, and “Less Love and More Fucks” In solitary.

Both songs came along with video clips that the artist recorded during his last trip to Cuba.