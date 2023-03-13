Microsoft partner General Motors is now bringing ChatGPT into the car



The hype surrounding the ChatGPT AI system is currently so great that some people hardly dare to plan a future without it. The automotive group General Motors now also wants to examine how the tool could be integrated into vehicle electronics.





ChatGPT’s deployment would be part of a broader collaboration with Microsoft, GM Vice President Scott Miller told the news agency Reuters. The companies have been cooperating with each other for a long time. “ChatGPT will be used in all areas,” he said confidently.

The chatbot could be used in the future to retrieve information about how to use vehicle features that would normally be found in an owner’s manual – including less mundane tasks like programming a garage door code or integrating schedules from a calendar, Miller says. “The upcoming change is not just related to a single capability like the development of voice control, but means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be much more capable and fresher overall when it comes to new technologies,” added a GM -Speaker.

GM wants to use AI in all areas

News of ChatGPT cooperation with GM was first reported by the site semaphore reported, which claimed that the automaker is working on a virtual personal assistant using AI models behind ChatGPT. But the heart of the matter seems to go well beyond that.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT owner OpenAI and said it would integrate chatbot technology into all of its products. It is logical that this also applies to the automotive products that have been developed in Redmond for some time – as well as an extension of this to GM. Microsoft has been working with the group since 2021 on faster commercialization of driverless vehicles, which also covers the AI ​​area.

