Microsoft will aim its AI and modularity with Windows 12 | Tom’s Hardware

Sono ormai diversi anni che Microsoft It is working on the modernization of its popular Windows operating system, and the last attempt is made with Windows Core OS. Purtroppo, Windows 10XBased on its Core OS, it has been canceled in 2021, but the company has not abandoned its purpose of renewing the platform and sows that it is working on its new project in China CorePC.

CorePC looks at rendering Windows più al paso with tempi keeping the Native compatibility with other Win32 applications. The project foresees a modular and customizable version of Windows, in degree of adaptation to various types of devices. The big news of CorePC is the separazione degli statiche consente di avere aggiornamenti più rapidi e una piattaforma più sicura thanks to partitions in single letters inaccessible to agli utenti and all applications of third parties, as it happens in Android and iPadOS.

CorePC intends to offer a version of Windows to a degree that competes with the Chromebook in terms of operating system size, performance and functionality, but Microsoft is also working on a version that soddisfi l’attuale set of functionality of the desktop version of the OS. Also, the Redmond company is undergoing a version of CorePC “silicon-optimized“, focused on its capacity of artificial intelligence and its optimizzazione dell’integrazione between hardware and software. Some of the IA functions on mobile include the ability of Windows to analyze the displayed content and suggest answers, other than all the identification of oggetti and images in the images.

The timing for the availability of CorePC is uncertain, but Microsoft intends to launch it with the next major version of Windows, of course. Windows 12name in code Hudson Valleyin 2024. For the time being, Microsoft has not provided any further official information on file.