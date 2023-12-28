Mijail Mulkay and his wife enjoy a vacation trip in Chicago

The Cuban actor Mijail Mulkay He spent Christmas with his wife Olga Thomas in Chicagowhere they visited some places in the city and were very well accompanied by family and friends.

The artist shared on his Instagram account some images that summarize his stay in the city in the north of the United States in which he can be seen very happy with his partner.

“Christmas in Chicago with my beautiful Olga Thomas”, commented Mijail Mulkay in a photograph.

In addition to walking around the city of Chicago, Mijail Mulkay and Olga Thomas spent a very special time with part of the family that lives there.

This sweet moment was recorded in a video that the actor uploaded to his profile on the aforementioned social network, where they both appear surrounded by their loved ones.

“Nice days with my beloved Olga and my beloved mimi. In Chicago with part of the family,” he wrote along with the audiovisual.

“What a beautiful family”, “Blessings to all and happy holidays”, “Beautiful family friends”, “Beautiful both of you, congratulations”, “It couldn’t be prettier, enjoy the family very much” or “My best wishes to all”, are some of the comments that some of his followers left the actor.