Milei opens ordinary sessions in Congress with a speech

BUENOS AIRES.- The president of Argentina, Javier Miley will speak this Friday at the opening of the regular sessions of Congress with a speech in which he is expected to take stock of his first two months in office, amid the tense social climate in the South American country.

He Milei’s speech in Congress which will be broadcast on the national network, will be at 9:00 pm and not at noon, as is customary, to coincide with prime time television viewing and in the midst of a strong security operation.

This Friday, the president surprised the country by publishing on the social network message in hebrewhours before the speech in Congress.

The message shared was a verse from Chapter 34 of the Exodus of the People of Israel: “And God said to Moses: ‘Carve for you two tables of stone as tombstones, and write on the tables what was on the first tables that you broke. “.

The message comes in the context of the deputies’ rejection of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) and the omnibus bill that foundered in Congress. Both contain the most important substance of the changes that Milei wants to introduce in the model of the Argentine State and that were part of her presidential campaign. There is even the expectation that the president may announce new laws tonight.

The biblical text in Hebrew was accompanied by the message Long live fucking freedom!

It is not the first time that Milei uses messages from the Old Testament. She had already done so when the pro-government deputies called her peers who did not support several of the articles of the omnibus law “traitors.” At that time, Milei also published a biblical passage referring to betrayal.

National call?

According to the Argentine press, from the Casa Rosada it would have appeared that Milei could make a “national call” and that there will be a “surprise” at the end of the speech, reported lanacion.com.ar.

Because of the deputies’ refusal to approve his legal proposals, Milei has not skimped on adjectives to refer to the legislators: “Nest of rats”, “criminals”, “traitors”, “corrupt”, “symbols of caste”.

In a recent interview with the English media Financial Times, Milei stated that does not need Congress to “save” Argentina’s economy.

For their part, social and political organizations have called for protests for tonight at the time of Milei’s speech.

Source: With information from AFP / lanacion.com.ar / clarin.com