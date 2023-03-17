Minecraft unplayable on Nintendo Switch, a tip to solve the problem

By installing the latest patch 1.19.70, Minecraft players on Nintendo Switch had a very bad surprise. The game is just plain broken for some of them.

If you have Minecraft on Nintendo Switch and want to play it this weekend, you might have to skip the new update. While it fixes a lot of things, it also brought a very critical bug for some players who complain on the Web.

Fatal error for Minecraft on Nintendo Switch

The latest update 1.19.70 of Minecraft literally broke the game on Nintendo Switch. As often, players shared their very bad experience on the title’s subreddit. If the extent of the problem is uncertain, its effect known. After installing this patch, users report the app is stuck at 66% on the loading screen. And no matter how long they wait, it doesn’t change anything.

Minecraft loading on my Switch is stuck at 66%. I’m not sure what I can do to fix this problem. After the latest update on Switch, my game does not load beyond 66%. Anyone else encounter this problem? Via NintendoLife.

Following this feedback, some players are looking for solutions and exchanging tips, while waiting for an official fix. And if the comments are to be believed, putting the console in airplane mode, restarting it and relaunching Minecraft, without re-enabling this network setting, could be enough. Unfortunately, for others, this homemade trick doesn’t work. In its article, NintendoLife also indicates that other platforms could be affected. Xbox players have indeed complained about not being able to play Minecraft after the recent update.

What’s New in Update 1.19.70

The most unusual thing about this Minecraft update 1.19.70 is that it fixes crashes that occurred during the game… and finally introduces some that prevent you from playing it.

The latest Minecraft update has arrived! This version brings several improvements for the game experience, changes in horse breeding, as well as first versions concerning experimental features for archeology and the sniffer of the next patch 1.20. Via Mojang.

The full patchnotes, in English, are available on the official site of the game. At the time of publishing this article, the developers have not sent a press release on the problem via their usual channels.