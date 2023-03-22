Moto G Stylus 2023 has leaked images and specifications

After announcing several smartphones from the Moto G line, including the Moto G13, G23, G53 e G73 5Ga Motorola is getting ready to formalize another model: the Moto G Stylus 2023. This device had its main specifications and promotional images leaked, showing the complete design and suggesting that there will be no major changes compared to the previous version, at least in hardware.

What to expect from the 2023 Moto G Stylus

The images shared by The Tech Outlookshow that the Moto G Stylus 2023 it should bring a rectangular module to house two cameras and a dual LED flash, something curious considering that the 2022 model hit the market with three sensors.

The highlight of the device will be the stylus pen, but this accessory will not deliver advanced technologies or features, as we see in the S Pen from Samsung. In fact, it should only be used to make notes or drawings more easily.

As for the specifications, the next intermediary from Motorola can offer a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The processor wasn’t mentioned, but a Geekbench listing suggests a MediaTek Helio G88 and a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The battery adds up to 5,000 mAh, the same power as its predecessor, while the main camera delivers 50 megapixels – the resolution of the secondary sensor is still unknown. Anyway, let’s wait for more information to confirm (or not) all of this, something that could happen in the coming weeks.