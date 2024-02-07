Motorcycle driver dies in Miami after being hit by a BMW Sedan

The driver of a scooter died this Tuesday after being hit by a black BMW SUV in northwest Miami-Dade County.

After the accident, which occurred around 6:00 am, the driver of the vehicle and the woman accompanying him fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to America Tevé.

When the agents arrived at the scene, in the area of ​​22nd Avenue and Northwest 54th Street, they found the victim’s lifeless body lying on the ground, as well as the motorcycle wedged in the front of the car.

The magnitude of the impact was such that pieces of the scooter and the car were scattered all over the street.

So far the authorities have not identified the victim and ask for citizen collaboration to identify the driver who fled the scene and his companion.

Anyone with any information can contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers line at (305) 471-8477.

As of this writing, there are no other official details about the case, which adds to the extensive list of hit-and-run incidents recorded in Miami-Dade County.

