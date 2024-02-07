More than 20 homes affected in Havana by cold front

HAVANA .- More than 20 homes were affected in Havana, Cuba, due to the climatic phenomenon “cold front” and the heavy rainfall experienced in the town. The affected families lost belongings and the roofs of their houses due to the gusts of wind.

According to the Cuban regime’s Risk Reduction Management Center, in the capital city there was partial damage to the roof of houses roofed with zinc and a wooden shed was demolished.

For its part, in Cocodrilo 19 people suffered damage to different degrees to the roofs of their houses.

The event triggered sea penetrations that resulted in flooding in the north of the city. The intense winds reached speeds between 35 and 50 km/h. Later, INSMET also reported that wind gusts exceeding 100 km/h were recorded in Pinar del Río. At the Casa Blanca meteorological station, in the capital, winds of up to 92 km/h were reported, while in provinces such as Villa Clara, Camagüey and Sancti Spíritus, gusts ranged between 72 and 89 km/h, the media reported. CubaNet.

destruction-havana-capture (2).jpg A metal structure and part of the power lines on the ground due to strong winds associated with an extratropical low that affected Havana this Sunday. (Facebook/Ernesto Cuba Martínez)

In the towns of Santa Ana, Santa Fe, municipality of Playa, nearly 500 families self-evacuated, preventively due to the high possibility of being affected by the natural phenomenon.

The gusts of winds also caused damage in the town of Cocodrilo and the capital city of Isla de la Juventud.

In that area, of the 110 registered homes, 34 are in fair technical construction condition. Three of them suffered the impact of the strong winds: two partially lost their roof and one completely.

