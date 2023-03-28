Pension reform: new strikes and protests in France

In France, the unions have again called for strikes and rallies against President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reform. The authorities expected around 650,000 to 900,000 participants for the tenth day of nationwide protests. Significantly greater participation by pupils and students was also expected.

The protests, which have been peaceful for weeks, have recently been overshadowed by violence and clashes. In Paris, the police asked owners to close their shops along the demonstration route.

The protests are directed against the gradual increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. The French government wants to use the reform to close an impending gap in the pension fund. The dispute aggravated because the government pushed the text without a vote by the National Assembly. A week ago, two motions of no confidence in the government failed. The reform has thus been passed.