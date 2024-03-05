Jean Carlos Santiago Perez, known by his artistic name Guaynaa, spoke of his Cuban roots in the interview he gave to Cuban actress Yuliet Cruz for her podcast. A talk in which she delved into the maternal side of her family.

“My grandfather is a native of Matanzas, my grandmother too, but my grandmother had family in Camagüey and my mother was born in ’62 and was there at the time of the change of government. My grandfather was obviously already an adult at that stage and My grandfather was a political prisoner. He had to do forced labor and then leave Cuba, breaking stones for two years. My mother arrived to Puerto Rico when she was 6 years old. “My grandfather was a barber all his life, the most honest person,” said the Puerto Rican artist, who revealed that he feels reflected in his maternal grandfather’s way of being.

The “Rebota” singer assured that he is very aware of his Cuban roots and that he grew up listening to the music that his grandparents played for him and enjoying the food that his grandmother cooked for him. “I remember my grandparents listening to music and everything they brought from Cuba”commented Lele Pons’ husband.

“We grew up with very present Cuban roots, thank God,” added the 31-year-old singer during the conversation he had with the Cuban actress.