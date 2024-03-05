Simona Halep receives a reduction in her suspension

LAUSANNE -. He Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAS) reduced on Tuesday from four years to nine months, already served since last July, the suspension imposed on the Romanian tennis player Simona Halep for two violations of the anti-doping regulations.

After three days of hearing at the beginning of February, this sports court assessed that the positive control of the former world number 1 came from a “contaminated supplement”, and that the anomalies in her biological passport could be linked to a “surgical operation”, according to a statement.