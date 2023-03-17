France plunged into social protest against Macron and Paris is an open-air dump

The garbage scattered in the streets of Paris is already counted for ten thousand tons. All as a result of the collectors’ strike against the unpopular pension reform of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The anger became general now that the right-wing president imposed the norm by means of a presidential decree.

The municipal employees of the garbage collection service began a strike 12 days ago and the blockade of the capital’s incinerators in protest against the liberal president’s project that contemplates gradually delaying the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

But that of the garbage cans is just the corollary of a fight that brings together hundreds of unions, students and social organizations that claim against the increase in the retirement age.

“We are outraged,” said Soumaya Gentet, a union member at the Monoprix supermarket and one of the 200 people who blocked for half an hour the Boulevard Periférique de Paris, the 34-kilometre ring road that encircles the French capital.

Although it is legal, the mechanism adopted by Macron to establish the Law generated great social rejection. The images on social media bear this out:

