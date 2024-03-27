Nagore Robles and Carla Flila, caught kissing

Just a few days after Sandra Barneda confirmed her relationship with Pascalle Paerel, a Dutch dancer and model, Nagore Robles is caught kissing with her new dream. The television collaborator, 41 years old, He has been hiding his romance with Carla Flila, a young 25-year-old TikToker, for several months.with whom she has been photographed in a well-known park in Madrid, so the kissing images end up uncovering what was already an open secret.

Semana magazine publishes this Wednesday among its pages the snapshots where Nagore Robles is seen enjoying a day of disconnection in the company of Carla Flila. Many kisses, snuggles, hugs and confidences while they walked through one of the green areas of the Spanish capital. They let themselves be carried away by passion and gave free rein to their love.collects the aforementioned media.

The couple, who began their courtship in the strictest privacy, prefers to continue with their love story away from the media spotlight Therefore, the official confirmation has not yet arrived through their social networks as Sandra Barneda has done. However, both Nagore Robles and Carla Flila are not shy about sharing photographs where they appear together.

The fifteen-year age difference between the two is being highly questioned on platforms such as X – the old Twitter – or TikTok, another of the reasons why the television show and the influencer prefer to continue their love affair in private. Since 2009, when he entered Big Brother, So many things have been said that if I have to get into it all… I have decided that from my personal life, it is fair, the Basque expressed in her last public appearance at the Idol awards.

Nagore Robles, more hermetic than ever

The relationship between Nagore Robles and Sandra Barneda was one of the most talked about of the moment. During the time they were together, neither the collaborator nor the presenter stopped showing their love in public, with social networks being their favorite showcase. However, that has changed, at least for the Basque: I don’t want to be asked about my love life. Not speak.

I’m not hiding, but I don’t have to tell my secrets to anyone I don’t want to, much less take for granted that in a photocall I have to give details of my life. We have normalized the abnormal. I’m sorry to disappoint those who expect from me what I’m not going to give them.she added, visibly annoyed by the reporters’ questions.

