Naruto: This Sand Brothers cosplay became a fan favorite

Known for their long range fighting style, Team Baki or Brothers of the Arena they are ninjas that inspire respect in the series Naruto. The group is made up of the three sons of the Fourth Kazekage: these are Temari, Gaara and Kankurō. And, of course, they already have an epic cosplay.

I always like to see group cosplays, because it involves more effort with coordination. The costumes and makeup must handle the same style so that the result is up to par.

Fans of the Arena Brothers, three artists decided to embody them in a photo session. They are the German cosplayers Anastasia, Lara Wegenaer and Daniel.

In 2020 the trio held a session with the photographer Florian Singer, an expert of light and shadow. His work with artists is highly recommended.

The photography of the artists interpreting Temari, Gaara and Kankuro was luxurious, not only because of the costumes and makeup, but because of the location and the play of light. One of the most spectacular cosplays about Team Baki.

The evolution of the Sand Brothers in Naruto

The Sand Brothers, Temari, Gaara and Kankuro, they made their appearance in Naruto in chapter 34 of the manga and episode 20 of the anime.

As Gustavo Rebollar Ángel relates in the specialized portal Tierra Gamer, Team Baki displayed their fighting skills early on, though they turned from villainy to heroics after their defeat at the hands of Naruto.

Over the years, after adding knowledge and experiences, Gaara became the Fifth Kazekage. While Temari married Shikamaru Nara, having Shikadai. And Kankuro went on to become an ally of Naruto in Naruto: Shippuden.

Regarding the cosplay, Rebollar Ángel expressed: “As far as the costumes are concerned, they are very consistent with their current clothing, as seen in the Boruto series (…) It is a very good interpretation.”