Nearby Share: Google launches a beta version for Windows computers

Android users have long envied Apple’s AirDrop, a tool that allows iOS users to quickly exchange content between nearby Apple devices. However, Nearby Share, sharing near Android, now lands on Windows.

Google revealed at CES 2022 plans to launch Nearby Share for Windows, and that day has finally arrived. Indeed, the tech giant now offers a beta version of the Nearby Share app for Windows that makes it much easier to transfer files between their devices.

According to a Google blog post, Nearby Share allows you to:

“Quickly transfer photos, videos, documents, audio files or entire folders between your Android device and Windows PCs”.

Device requirements

Google’s conditions for the application to work properly:

Have a computer with a 64-bit version of Windows 10 or newer.

Have a device with Android 6.0 or higher.

Enable Bluetooth on both devices.

Enable Wi-Fi or Ethernet on both devices.

Connect both devices to the same network.

Make sure the devices are within 5m of each other.

Google has developed an application that you will need to install on your devices (computer and Android smartphone) in order to be able to share files. They must meet the required conditions. Once you’ve set it up correctly, you’ll be asked to sign in to your Google account, but you also have the option of using it without an account.

To send your files from a PC to an Android phone, you just have to drag or drop the file into the Nearby Share window on Windows. As you can also select the share option from the right-click context menu. If you have two devices signed into a common Google Account, transfers are automatically accepted, even if the recipient’s screen is turned off.

In addition, for the sharing to be optimal, Google says that the devices must be at a maximum distance of five meters from each other. You can also choose who can see your device and send you files, to avoid potential spam.

Not yet approved in France!

On its site, Google specifies that Nearby Share is available in the United States and in certain regions of the world. However, still unaware of the reason, a large number of European countries do not yet have access to it, in particular in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.