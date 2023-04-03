Netflix plans to release fewer but better movies

For almost two years, Netflix has released at least one new, self-produced film per week, but now it seems that this may change in the future. According to Bloomberg Namely, the streaming giant is restructuring its internal film division and the plan is to reduce the number of newly produced material and focus on increased quality.

The team that currently works with smaller projects (300 million kroner or less) will join forces with those in charge of medium-sized projects (300-800 million kroner). In connection with this, there will also be some redundancies when overlapping services disappear and two Netflix managers will also have to thank themselves.

Because despite its colossal output of films, the awards have been few and titles that left a significant cultural imprint far fewer than the company wanted. Netflix’s most watched movies in 2021 and 2022 include Red Notice, Don’t Look Up and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Successes that they therefore want to see reproduced more frequently from now on.

What do you think of Netflix’s grandiose plan, does it make sense or are they out for a ride?