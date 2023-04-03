Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro + have leaked specifications

A Realm is preparing to announce two new smartphones: the Realme 11 Pro e 11 Pro+. These models, which should arrive as the successors of the Realme 10 Pro e 10 Pro+launched in 2022, were certified in China and had their main specifications leaked, making it very clear the presence of competent hardware for the category, thus aiming to provide satisfactory performance.

Realme 11 Pro

The certification, issued by TENAA, revealed that the Realme 11 Pro it should bring a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels), the same configuration as the predecessor.

Inside, we have a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor (unknown model), combined with 6 GB, 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage.



Realme 11 Pro

There are two cameras on the back, the main one being 100 megapixels and the secondary 2 megapixels, possibly for depth or macro. The front sensor can deliver 16 megapixels.

The battery adds up to 5,000 mAh, but the charging speed is not listed. In software, Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 is expected.

Realme 11 Pro+

O Realme 11 Pro+ may hit the market with similar specifications as the Pro model, including the same screen and storage versions, but like its brother, the processor is still unknown.

The camera system, on the other hand, should be improved, with three sensors at the rear of 200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, while the front adds 32 megapixels. TENAA listed a 2,340mAh dual-cell battery which ultimately will be 5,000mAh.

A Realm did not disclose the release date of these models, but information suggests that the company may make them official this month in China.