Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature an all-new difficulty mode

Scheduled for the end of the month on PC and next-gen consoles, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor seems to want to address a wider audience.

A more affordable game?

Despite all the qualities enjoyed by the first opus Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it was still a software offering a certain difficulty. Indeed, between the combat system inspired by Dark Souls and the opponent sometimes acting as a HP bag, it was not always easy to triumph over the various fights. An element that has also put off some players who have not managed to overcome a boss fight in particular…

Thus, the developers wanted to offer a new difficulty mode for this sequel. This will allow everyone to “enjoy the story without being really challenged by the gameplay”. Entitled “Padawan”, this difficulty mode will therefore be aimed mainly at novices of the franchise, but will not be devoid of sensations when you handle your laser sand.

Indeed, the developers really wanted all players to feel like a Jedi Knight:

We want this game to work for casual Star Wars fans as well as hardcore gamers. However, one of the principles of our difficulty modes is that we never add the need to inflict more or less hits on an enemy. If you come into contact with an opponent, they will suffer the same number of hits, regardless of the chosen difficulty.

Thus, we will have to wait to have a little more details about this “Padawan” mode to know precisely the modifications made by the latter.

Either way, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated for April 28 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.