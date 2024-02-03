Nominees in the main categories of the Grammys

LOS ANGELES.- Below are the nominees for the main categories of the 66th edition of the awards Grammywhich are celebrated on February 4 in Los Angeles.
SZA leads the competition with nine nominations, closely followed by Taylor Swiftt, Billie Eilish, Olivia RodrigoVictoria Monet, Phoebe Bridgers and the group boygenius, in a year in which women shone and Latin artists were restricted to their categories.
action album -“World Music Radio” – Jon Batiste
“the record” – boygenius
“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus
“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey
“The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monae
“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Midnights” – Taylor Swift
“SOS” – SZA
Record of the year (recognizes the performance of a song) – “Worship” – Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?” (De la pelcula “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish
“On My Mama” – Victoria Monet
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” – SZA
Song of the year (author acknowledges) “A&W” – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, composers (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)
“Dance The Night” (De “Barbie The Album”) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & SZA, compositores (SZA)
“Vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, composers (Olivia Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?” (De la pelcula “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist –
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” (De la pelcula “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish
“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Chemistry” – Kelly Clarkson
“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus
“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo
“(Subtract)” – Ed Sheeran
“Midnights” – Taylor Swift
Best Latin Pop Music Album – “La Cuarta Hoja” – Pablo Alborn
“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1” – AleMor
“Blindly” – Paula Arenas
“La Neta” – Pedro Cap
“Don Juan” – Maluma
“X M (Vol. 1)” – Gaby Moreno
Best urban music album – “SATURNO” – Rauw Alejandro
“MAANA SER BONITO” – Karol G
“DATA” – Feces
Best Latin or Alternative Rock Album -“MARTNEZ” – Cabra
“Tiger’s Milk” – Electric Diamond
“Everyday Life” – Juanes
“Of All Flowers” – Natalia Lafourcade
“EADDA9223” – Fito Paez
Mejor video musical -“I’m Only Sleeping” – The Beatles
“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
“What Was I Made For?” (De la pelcula “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish
“Count Me Out” – Kendrick Lamar
“Rush” – Troye Sivan
Best Rap Album -“Her Loss” – Drake & 21 Savage
“Michael” – Killer Mike
“Heroes & Villains” – Metro Boomin
“King’s Disease III” – Nas
“Utopia” – Travis Scott
Mejor lbum de rock -“But Here We Are” – Foo Fighters
“Starcatcher” – Greta Van Fleet
“72 Seasons” – Metallica
“This Is Why” – Paramore
“In Times New Roman…” – Queens Of The Stone Age
Best global music album – “Epifanias” – Susana Baca
“History” – Bokante
“I Told Them…” – Burna Boy
“Timeless” – Davido
“This Moment” – Shakti
Artists with the most nominations -SZA – 9
Phoebe Bridgers – 7
Serban Ghenea – 7
Victoria Monet – 7
Taylor Swift – 6
Miley Cyrus – 6
Billie Eilish – 6
Jack Antonoff – 6
Jon Batiste – 6
boygenius – 6
Brandy Clark – 6
Olivia Rodrigo – 6
FUENTE: AFP