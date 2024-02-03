Nominees in the main categories of the Grammys

LOS ANGELES.- Below are the nominees for the main categories of the 66th edition of the awards Grammywhich are celebrated on February 4 in Los Angeles.

SZA leads the competition with nine nominations, closely followed by Taylor Swiftt, Billie Eilish, Olivia RodrigoVictoria Monet, Phoebe Bridgers and the group boygenius, in a year in which women shone and Latin artists were restricted to their categories.

action album -“World Music Radio” – Jon Batiste

“the record” – boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus

“Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” – Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monae

“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights” – Taylor Swift

“SOS” – SZA

Record of the year (recognizes the performance of a song) – “Worship” – Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough” – boygenius

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?” (De la pelcula “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monet

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Song of the year (author acknowledges) “A&W” – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, composers (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, compositores (Jon Batiste)

“Dance The Night” (De “Barbie The Album”) – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, compositores (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, compositores (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & SZA, compositores (SZA)

“Vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, composers (Olivia Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” (De la pelcula “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist –

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

“Paint The Town Red” – Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” (De la pelcula “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish

“Vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Chemistry” – Kelly Clarkson

“Endless Summer Vacation” – Miley Cyrus

“GUTS” – Olivia Rodrigo

“(Subtract)” – Ed Sheeran

“Midnights” – Taylor Swift

Best Latin Pop Music Album – “La Cuarta Hoja” – Pablo Alborn

“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1” – AleMor

“Blindly” – Paula Arenas

“La Neta” – Pedro Cap

“Don Juan” – Maluma

“X M (Vol. 1)” – Gaby Moreno

Best urban music album – “SATURNO” – Rauw Alejandro

“MAANA SER BONITO” – Karol G

“DATA” – Feces

Best Latin or Alternative Rock Album -“MARTNEZ” – Cabra

“Tiger’s Milk” – Electric Diamond

“Everyday Life” – Juanes

“Of All Flowers” – Natalia Lafourcade

“EADDA9223” – Fito Paez

Mejor video musical -“I’m Only Sleeping” – The Beatles

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers

“What Was I Made For?” (De la pelcula “Barbie”) – Billie Eilish

“Count Me Out” – Kendrick Lamar

“Rush” – Troye Sivan

Best Rap Album -“Her Loss” – Drake & 21 Savage

“Michael” – Killer Mike

“Heroes & Villains” – Metro Boomin

“King’s Disease III” – Nas

“Utopia” – Travis Scott

Mejor lbum de rock -“But Here We Are” – Foo Fighters

“Starcatcher” – Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons” – Metallica

“This Is Why” – Paramore

“In Times New Roman…” – Queens Of The Stone Age

Best global music album – “Epifanias” – Susana Baca

“History” – Bokante

“I Told Them…” – Burna Boy

“Timeless” – Davido

“This Moment” – Shakti

Artists with the most nominations -SZA – 9

Phoebe Bridgers – 7

Serban Ghenea – 7

Victoria Monet – 7

Taylor Swift – 6

Miley Cyrus – 6

Billie Eilish – 6

Jack Antonoff – 6

Jon Batiste – 6

boygenius – 6

Brandy Clark – 6

Olivia Rodrigo – 6

FUENTE: AFP

