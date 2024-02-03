North Korea announces test of cruise missiles with super-large warheads

SEOUL — North Korea said it tested cruise missiles equipped with new “super-large” warheads, as well as a new type of anti-aircraft missile, while expanding a series of weapons tests that worry its neighbor and rival, South Korea .

North Korean state media published the information on Saturday, a day after the South Korean military said it had detected the launch of several cruise missiles in the North’s western waters. This is the fourth time that Pyongyang tests this type of weapons in 2024.

North Korean images of the launches showed a low-flying cruise missile hitting a target raised on a shore, and another projectile rising into the sky after being fired from the ground.

By announcing the development of larger warheads for its cruise missiles, North Korea may be trying to emphasize that those missiles are intended to carry nuclear weapons.

The Korean Central News Agency did not specify how many projectiles were launched or give details about their operation. The state news agency indicated that the tests are part of “normal activities” for the country’s military development and did not affect the security of its neighbors.

Cruise missiles are included in North Korea’s growing catalog of weapons designed to overcome regional missile defenses. They complement the country’s wide range of ballistic missiles, which have long-range weapons that could reach the US mainland.

Analysts say anti-aircraft missile technology is an area where the North could benefit from its growing military collaboration with Russia as both nations engage in increasingly intense confrontations with the United States.

Navy with nuclear capabilities

In January, Pyongyang conducted two tests of a new cruise missile designed to be launched from submarines. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described them as a significant step toward his goal of achieving a nuclear-capable Navy. The North also tested a long-range cruise missile, which was said to be nuclear-capable and can travel up to 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles), meaning it could hit US bases in Japan.

Those tests followed the launch of a new solid-fuel, intermediate-range missile on Jan. 14, which underscored North Korean efforts to develop weapons with which it could attack U.S. targets in the Pacific, such as Guam.

Friday’s rehearsals came hours after North Korean media reported that Kim reiterated his interest in bolstering his naval forces while inspecting warship construction at a shipyard in Nampho on the western coast.

Source: With information from AP