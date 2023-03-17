Oaxaca: Paola protected herself to wear pants at school but they didn’t even let her in

What century are we in? It turns out that Paola, a teenager who is in the first year of secondary school, She has not been able to take classes or go to school because the educational authorities, her parents and even her community demand that she wear her uniform skirt.

How they read it One day she wanted to go to school with the uniform that the boys wear and they no longer let her in. She and her mother undertook the fight, they won an amparo and they have not even respected her rights.

This happened in San José Manialtepec, in Oaxaca.

A girl defended herself to wear pants at her school

There goes the story. According to what she herself recounts in a letter that she sent to the governor, on January 23, Paola He arrived at his school wearing pants, the uniform that boys generally wear.

But at the entrance, the school authorities denied her access and told her that she could not enter unless she wore the correct skirt, like the girls.

Paola and her mother began the battle to defend the idea that students can wear whatever uniform they want, a neutral one. The thing is that even at school he was denied enrollment.

Around March 10 the school’s parents’ committee denied her access and even harassed her.

The family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Peoples of Oaxaca and a lawsuit before a federal judge. The telesecundaria suspended classes for all students and left the decision to the community.

The judge in charge of the case granted the provisional suspension to prevent the school from further denying accessbut the amparo trial has not yet been resolved.

The neutral uniform is necessary

Through a statement, the Human Rights Ombudsman of Oaxaca (DDHPO) launched a call so that schools consider the use of a neutral school uniform so that students can choose whether to wear skirts or pants.

“This type of measure contributes to the defense of the human rights of the students, thus also allows the establishment of conditions of equality and contributes to the elimination of gender stereotypes.“, read in the statement.

The ombudsman affirms that Paola is being the victim of discriminatory practices because of her gender identity and that they are preventing her from fully exercising her right to education.

