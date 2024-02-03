Tremendous enjoyment and with challenge included

This Friday several Cuban artists met in Miami, an opportunity not only to share together, but also to celebrate the marriage of Yerlín Pérez.

As almost always happens when Cubans meet, the party was a total joy which social networks witnessed.

Capture Instagram / Yerlín Pérez

“The ICRT in Miami? Very nearly…”wrote Laura Treto on her Instagram along with a video in which she showed those present at the party.

In addition to Yerlín and Laura herself, there were Irela Bravo, Dianelys Brito, Omar Franco, Gelliset Valdés, Yasbell Rodríguez, Yía Caamaño, Danae Hernández, Ulyk Anello, Alejandro Socorro, Jorge Ferdecaz, Víctor Molina, Armando Valdés and many more.

In the middle of the party it occurred to them join the most viral challenge on the networks, the TQNDN challengethe popular song by El Chulo, Wampi, Dany Ome, Kevincito El 13 and Lex White.

Although the choreography was not very even because some went one way, others the other way around, and there were more than one who improvised their own steps, the truth is that it was a moment of great fun and above all joy in being able to share among colleagues.

Many of these artists shared the scene in Cuba and in Miami they have continued their careers on television, theater and on social networks.