Now you can play original Tetris in your browser

If you feel like a dose of heather Tetris, we have good news for you. Alexey Pajitnov’s game in its original version is now available to play in a browser near you, and we are not talking about the Gameboy or Nintendo 8-bit edition. No this is the 1984 version that the (then) Soviet code cracker created at the Dorodnitsyn Computing Center in Moscow while the Iron Curtain was still standing.

This is of course done to coincide with the release of the surprisingly enjoyable Tetris movie that premiered a few days ago. For those of you who missed the review of it, you can read it here, and the game? Yes, you can test that by jumping into the film’s official website website.

What did you think of the Tetris movie?