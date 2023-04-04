Number of children hospitalized for respiratory virus grows

The InfoGripe Bulletin, released by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) this Tuesday (4), points out that the number of children hospitalized for respiratory viruses has increased a lot in 15 states.

The growth in hospitalizations of adults due to covid-19, according to the bulletin, is observed in 10 states and affects at a much greater risk those who are late with the vaccination schedule or who have not even been immunized with the first dose of the vaccine.

Subscribe to O POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts in stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

Related news:

The analysis consists of data entered in the Information System for the Epidemiological Surveillance of Influenza (Sivep-Flu) and refers to the Epidemiological Week (SE) 12, from 19 to 25 March.

The study points out that in eight states – Bahia, Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul, Pará, Paraná, Rio e Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo – and in the Federal District, there is a growth of covid-19 in all age groups. In Amapá, Espirito Santo, Maranhão, Sergipe and Tocantins, the increase is in hospitalizations due to respiratory viruses, and is concentrated basically in children.

The researcher and coordinator of InfoGripe, Marcelo Gomes, recommends that if the child has symptoms of a respiratory infection, the ideal is not to send him to school or daycare. “In this way we can try to stop the spread of the respiratory virus in children”, he warns.

To date, the country has a very high percentage of children who have not been vaccinated against covid-19.

The researcher reminds parents or guardians that although the covid-19 affects adults with greater intensity, unvaccinated children also run a significant risk of contracting the disease. “The best form of protection is to take the vaccine and wear good masks, especially for those who have a sign of a respiratory infection or who live with someone who is part of the risk group”, clarified Gomes.

Cases

In the last four epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among cases with positive results for respiratory viruses was 46.2% for Sars-Cov-2 (covid-19); 3.3% for Influenza A; 3.7% for Influenza B and 36.2% for respiratory virus.

Among the deaths, the presence of the virus was 82.7% for covid-19; 4.6% for Influenza A; 3.6% for Influenza B and 6.1% for respiratory virus.

Doubts, Reviews and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags

















