Nuremberg: a hooded stranger steals a senior’s bag – it contained documents and cash

On Tuesday evening (March 14th, 2023) there was an attack in the Nuremberg district of Langwasser hooded stranger one 71 year old woman and stole her bag. The Nuremberg criminal police took over the investigation and is looking for witnesses. This was announced by the police in Central Franconia.

At around 9 p.m., the unknown man confronted the 71-year-old woman in front of her apartment building on Wettersteinstrasse and suddenly snatched the bag she was carrying over her arm. The stranger who in fact suspected a ski mask carried, then fled in the direction of the Scharfreiterring.

Man with ski mask steals from woman: documents and cash are gone

The victim stayed physically unharmed. In the stolen bag were several documents and cash. The damage is currently estimated at a double-digit amount.





The Central Franconia Criminal Police Service took the first criminal police measures on site. The responsible specialist commissariat of the Nuremberg criminal police took over the further investigations. Witnesses who can provide relevant information are asked to call 0911 2112 –

3333 to report.

Thumbnail: © Symbolic photo: connel_design/Adobe Stock