Ohio sues Northfolk Southern for derailment

Ohio filed a lawsuit against the Norfolk Southern Railroad to ensure it pays for cleanup and environmental damage caused by a derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania line last month, the state attorney general said Tuesday.

The federal lawsuit also seeks to force the company to pay for groundwater and soil monitoring in the coming years and for the economic losses suffered by people in and around East Palestine, said Dave Yost, a prosecutor.

“The consequences of the highly preventable accident will reverberate in Ohio for many years to come,” Yost said.

The February 3 derailment caused no injuries, but half of East Palestine’s 5,000 residents had to evacuate the town for days when rescuers intentionally burned toxic chemicals in some derailed railcars to prevent an uncontrolled explosion, sparking fears of the health of some residents. Government officials say tests in the past month have found no dangerous levels of chemicals in the air or water.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw apologized to Congress last week but made no specific commitment to pay for any long-term health or financial problems it may have caused.

The railroad has so far pledged more than $20 million to help the Ohio town get back on its feet and has announced safety improvements. A request for comment has been sent to Northfolk Southern about the lawsuit.

Many in East Palestine remain outraged by the railway and fearful of what will happen to the village.

They fear for their long-term health, the value of their homes, and the future of local businesses.