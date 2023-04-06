Olivier Besancenot: "What I hope for is even more of what we were"

Olivier Besancenot: “What I hope for is even more of what we were”

Leave a Comment / News / By / April 6, 2023
Olivier Besancenot: “What I hope for is even more of what we were”

On the same subject

Mobilization against the pension reform: tense dispersion Place d'Italie in Paris
1:49

Mobilization against the pension reform: tense dispersion Place d’Italie in Paris

Olivier Besancenot: "What I hope is to number even more of what we used to be"
read

Olivier Besancenot: “What I hope for is even more of what we were”

Olivier Besancenot: "I think Emmanuel Macron has already lost, but we haven't won yet"
1:02

Olivier Besancenot: “I think Emmanuel Macron has already lost, but we haven’t won yet”

Olivier Besancenot: "We shouldn't fall into the habit of a weekly day of action"
0:50

Olivier Besancenot: “We shouldn’t fall into the habit of a weekly day of action”

Olivier Besancenot: "What we are going through is unprecedented"
1:17

Olivier Besancenot: “What we are experiencing is unprecedented”

Olivier Besancenot: "Emmanuel Macron, he must assume" violence
0:54

Olivier Besancenot: “Emmanuel Macron, he must assume” the violence

Paris: the city favorable to the organization of new referendums
4:03

Paris: the city favorable to the organization of new referendums

Val-de-Marne: "local projects" submitted to referendum in Kremlin-Bicêtre
3:10

Val-de-Marne: “local projects” submitted to referendum in Kremlin-Bicêtre

Alexis Corbiere: "The President of the Republic is, as Madame Binet said, in a situation of radicalization, sectarianism"
3:17

Alexis Corbière: “The President of the Republic is, as Madame Binet said, in a situation of radicalization, of sectarianism”

Paris: towards microlocal referendums?
1:47

Paris: towards microlocal referendums?

Scooters in Paris: for Paul Hatte, "no one was aware of this vote"
6:01

Scooters in Paris: for Paul Hatte, “no one was aware of this vote”

Mathieu Lefevre (Renaissance): "When a police officer receives a stone on the head, we are no longer in the republican field"
0:33

Mathieu Lefèvre (Renaissance): “When a police officer receives a cobblestone on the head, we are no longer in the republican field”

Paris: how to encourage residents to participate in local consultations?
1:46

Paris: how to encourage residents to participate in local consultations?

Scooters in Paris: the vote, "a great success" for the mayor of Kremlin-Bicêtre
4:11

Scooters in Paris: the vote, “a great success” for the mayor of Kremlin-Bicêtre

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *