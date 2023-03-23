On Twitter, a new bug deletes your tweets for no reason

For several days, many Twitter users have been complaining about several malfunctions on the social network. No real explanation was given.

If your tweet disappeared without you deleting it, rest assured: you are not alone. It’s normal, or almost. For several days, dozens of Twitter users have been reporting that their tweets have been deleted without their consent and for no apparent reason.

Several tweets relating to the political situation in France and the pension reform, for example, have been deleted as if by magic. Some could then believe in censorship on the part of Twitter but in reality, other tweets unrelated to the reform as well as tweets in other countries have been affected by the same bugs.

Regular latencies

A tweet can in theory be deleted by Twitter, but only if it violates the platform’s rules. Not to mention that with each problematic tweet, Twitter normally warns the Internet user to warn him of his fault. This is not the case in the various examples found on the social network, where a simple message appears indicating that the tweet is no longer available or has been deleted.

Some Internet users, however, claim that this problem could be linked to geolocation. By using a VPN, an Internet user, for example, showed that by changing her location, a tweet considered deleted in one place could reappear in another place.

These issues could be related to the shutdown of one of Twitter’s data centers located in Sacramento a few weeks ago. This closure has since generated many delays in the functioning of the social network depending on the media. Platformer.

Sharing tweets truncated

Another problem recently reported on Twitter around the world: the truncated display of shares of tweets on third-party applications such as iMessage, WhatsApp or Slack. When a user once shared a tweet, a preview of the post would appear in the conversation. Now a simple “Tweet / Twitter” bubble is displayed.

Screenshot of a preview of a tweet not accessible © BFMTV

The platforms themselves do not know the reason for this watered-down display. On Twitter, the Slack account notably indicated that it does not know if and when the problem will be solved.

“We are aware that the Twitter integration no longer works on Slack channels (…) We have no further information from the Twitter teams regarding a possible return of this functionality”, writes Slack.

More issues to come?

Other more minor problems have also been identified by users: disappearance of tags on photos where people were identified, or even disappearance of the Advertisements function on Twitter.

Difficult today to know what is going on at Twitter. The press being answered with an “emoji poop” to each request for information, it is impossible to obtain explanations on the multiple bugs which have affected the platform for several days. And with dismissals with a vengeance that affect all services, including moderation or engineering, these dysfunctions could further amplify thereafter.