One step away from becoming law, a measure that restricts minors’ access to social networks

MIAMI .- The camera Florida approved the project ley that restricts the access of minors to social networks vetoed in a first version by Governor Ron DeSantis, and now the legislative proposal goes to the signature of the head of the state government in Tallahassee.

The House voted 109-4 to approve House Bill 3, which was previously approved by the Senate, with a series of changes suggested by Governor DeSantis.

What the law establishes

The legislation would prohibit minors under 16 from creating accounts on social networks, with exceptions for those 14 and 15 years old who obtain parental consent. Children under 14 years of age could not open accounts in these virtual communities.

The original proposal vetoed by DeSantis included age verification requirements for those platforms. However, current version requires age verification to prevent those under 18 from accessing online pornographic sites.

The bill does not specify which social media platforms would be affected, but defines criteria related to addictive characteristics and user interactions.

Support and opposition

House Speaker Paul Renner emphasized the importance of addressing the impact of social media on children’s well-being.

According to Renner, these platforms could be compared to “dark alleys“, where minors would be exposed to being contacted by sexual predators.

Online networking and free speech industry groups have raised concerns about potential challenges to the First Amendment stemming from the new rule. Some argue that the measure could restrict constitutional rights.

Proponents of the legislation maintain that the bill law seeks to address the addictive nature of social media platforms, rather than restricting content and believe it can withstand challenges in the courts.

Despite the opposition, the bill’s sponsors see it as progress in the crisis of social media’s impact on children, with plans for additional action if necessary.