Organization, resistance and electoral date

For Venezuelans and mainly for the opposition leadership that is around the unitary presidential candidate, Maria Corina Machado our focus must be on the date of the presidential election since it is the only thing on the board that will allow us to compete with Nicolas Maduro and strip him of power, but with votes. All this must happen in 2024 with pressure in all spaces and scenarios, but yes, unanimously since it is impossible for it to happen voluntarily.

On January 23 of this year, the regime marked the field and began to play practically rough by launching, as they had warned, the “Bolivarian Fury” whore who focused on vandalizing political party headquarters, better Cuban style, persecution and arrests of political leaders, threats and arrest warrants against journalists under the assumption of participation in “conspiracy plans” according to prosecutor Tarek William Saab.

If this new edition of assassination plans is true, without a doubt we reject them as strongly as we do the persecutions, threats and procedures that do not comply with the law and the rule of law. If this macabre plan is true, I believe it would only respond to military individuals and with an objective other than the electoral route. It is clear that shortcuts are more expensive and at the end of the road they lead to a place more distant from the objective, and in that area Maduro wins.

The rough play of 2024 leads the opposition leadership to have lead feet and resistance on the playing field so as not to have to go through exile or jail. They will have to move tacitly so as not to be taken off the field, which by the way has a partial and brutal referee, it is difficult to live it and suddenly easy to write it, but also as an analyst and communicator I have been exposed to those risks, so I appropriately say that resistance to advance and mobilize is essential.

Without a doubt this past January 23 and despite the warning of the start of the “Bolivarian Fury”, Venezuelans took to the streets peacefully and once again demanded decent wages, but also the date of the presidential election because It is the electoral route that they want to follow to achieve political change. Like any beginning, what we saw is just the start of engines for a large collective demonstration that generates pressure on the regime, because knowing how the regime acts, it is most likely that the electoral date will be given with a few months of preparation and when the Well, you have to grab it and participate with whatever you have in hand at the moment to compete since abstention would be the same path already taken to a dead end and waiting six more years would be unlivable for many.

Now, it seems that some opposition parties with a long history and struggle, somewhat diminished at the moment, have a double game, on the one hand they may be waiting for the unitary presidential candidate to wear out with her team; and on the other hand, they may come to play in the second half, neither of them is correct if you have a common objective which is to achieve the date and participate.

For its part, the madurism that handles the checkbook will seek to show a management of normality and works for recreation and beautification without support in the social and humanitarian sphere since it has long stopped caring about health, education, construction and quality. of life of Venezuelans; Anyone who gets sick and goes to a hospital should pay and bring all their supplies to be treated, to cite one of the most dramatic examples that patients, family members and even health personnel themselves experience every day.

While the Venezuelan scenario is to fight for an electoral date since without that there is no game and without game there is no change, on the continent there will be six other presidential elections that already have a day on the calendar such as Mexico, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Panama, Uruguay and the United States.

How different it would be for Venezuelans if they had that option on the board, but unfortunately that is not the case; Without changing the objective, the organization, the resistance and the demand for the electoral date is the ABC that must be played, without expecting magical solutions because they do not exist and will not be on the ground.