Oscars, Sandmann and Spree-Scooter: These are our Berliners of the week

3 Bronze

Sandman, dear Sandman, the time has finally come: A memorial has been erected for the evening companion of generations of small and large children.

There is now a statue of the Sandman on Ullrichplatz in Mahlsdorf, where the first episodes of the children’s series were filmed. The Sandman not only consists of, but also gets from us: Bronze!

The little Sandman really big: The unveiling of the Sandman statue in Mahlsdorf. © Johanna Treblin

2 Silver

Herbert Grönemeyer’s piano stool, Agnes Strack-Zimmermann’s scooter and Cem Özdemir’s favorite scarf found new owners this week. A Berlin circle of friends opened the “KaDeHe” (Kaufhaus des Helfen) on Thursday, where more than a thousand items from celebrities and normal people could be auctioned. All proceeds go to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. A great idea and worth at least silver.

Luxury for a good cause: A Berlin group of friends opened the Kaufhaus des Helfen for one day. ©PR

1 gold

Edward Berger, who lives in Berlin, wins the Oscar for the best foreign language film. © imago/UPI Photo/IMAGO/John Angelillo

Director Edward Berger is bringing glitz and glamor to Berlin this gray week: Berger has won the Oscar for best foreign language film. His anti-war film “Nothing New in the West” based on the book by Remarque shows the horrors of the First World War and convinced the jury in three other categories: best camera, best set design, best film music. Edward Berger, who lives in Berlin, shows that German cinema can also do Hollywood.

0 sheet

A widespread bad habit in Berlin: leaving rubbish where it accumulates. E-scooters, for example, regularly end up in the Spree. However, the operators do not feel responsible for fishing them out again. In addition, explains the provider Voi, it comes “only in rare individual cases” that an e-scooter ends up in the water. 100 scooters that environmentalists pulled out of the river in 2022 speak against this. We lend with a frown sheet!

E-scooter, freshly pulled from the Spree. © IMAGO/Jürgen Held

To home page