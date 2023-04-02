Pensions: Jordan Bardella believes that Emmanuel Macron has “lost the battle of opinion”

The president of the National Rally said he hoped for “total censorship” of the pension reform by the Constitutional Council, which is due to make its decisions on April 14.

While the inter-union called for a new day of mobilization against the pension reform on Thursday April 6, the president of the National Rally Jordan Bardella estimated on “BFM Politique” that Emmanuel Macron had “lost the battle of opinion” on this text.

“Emmanuel Macron has lost the battle of opinion, a very important battle over the text of pensions” estimated Jordan Bardella on our antenna. “And he is losing the battle for public order in our society,” he added, referring in particular to the maintenance of order during the demonstration in Sainte-Soline.

“I hope for total censorship of the text”

As for the decisions expected for April 14 from the Constitutional Council on pension reform, Jordan Bardella said he did not know “if he trusts” the institution.

“Yes 49.3, 47.2, it’s in the Constitution, yes article 16, which provides that the president in times of crisis can take full powers, it’s in the Constitution, but is it is moral, legitimate and democratic? The answer is no, so I hope for a total censorship of this text, we hope that this text will not reach the end” he declared.

In the event that the text is applied, Jordan Bardella assures that “we will repeal it when we arrive at the head of the state.”

The Constitutional Council must rule on the constitutionality of the reform as well as on the admissibility of the request for a referendum of shared initiative (RIP) launched by the left.