Peppa Pig: World Adventures has a bizarre tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Peppa Pig: World Adventures might not be a game where you’d expect to see a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, but the developers have included it all the same – and it’s a somewhat bizarre one.

As streamer Ray Narvaez Jr. attention, in the fifth day of Greta Gri’s adventure we get to visit London, where she is given a tour of the city by Queen Elizabeth II herself.

After a tour of London on a double-decker bus, you’ll also splash around in some puddles with the Queen in Trafalgar Square. As the Pigs praise Her Majesty for the puddle jumping, the screen fades to black and we see a still image of the late Queen jumping into a mud puddle with Peppa Pig, flanked by the text ‘In Memoriam’.

For better or for worse, it doesn’t get much more British than that, nor much more out of place, or what do you say? Will all the children playing understand what just happened?