Persona 5 is getting a mobile spinoff called The Phantom X

Atlus has given us some of the best Japanese RPGs ever with their Persona series. With the masterpiece Persona 5: Royal and the re-release of this and the two previous parts (Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4: Golden – everything is also included with Game Pass) the series is today bigger in the West than ever before. But in Asia they are now getting ready for a new dose, with a new formula and from a new studio.

Chinese mobile game company Black Wings Game Studio is making put the finishing touches at a Persona 5 spinoff called Persona 5: The Phantom X, or P5X for short.

Details about it are scarce, but the beta launch starts on March 29 and is limited to the Chinese market for now. The trailer below showcases a new set of original characters and a story set in present-day Tokyo. It’s unknown if this title will make it to markets outside of Asia, but we (heartily) hope it does, to make the wait for Persona 6 a little more bearable.

Check out the Persona 5: The Phantom X trailer and some screenshots below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e651GwOylSI/