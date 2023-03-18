Peyman Kia in letter to brother: “Honesty is the only way forward”

He himself describes it as having laid all the cards on the table – and in the new interrogations, Peyman Kia emphasizes that he is telling the truth without pretensions. According to his version, he has spied on behalf of Russia, but not to the extent and during the time period for which he is convicted.

“What has happened has happened. I sincerely wish it hadn’t happened,” writes Peyman Kia in the letter to his brother.

In the letter, he also writes that he hopes they will receive a significantly lighter sentence from the Court of Appeal:

“This is of course a reason that speaks strongly for honesty being the only way forward”.

Parts of the letter masked – considered “control”

The younger brother Payam Kia was not allowed to read the letter in its entirety. It appears from the interviews with the brothers that the prosecutor decided to mask certain parts, because they were considered to control the story too much.

The younger brother questions in the interrogation why the letter was masked, and gives no further comments about the investigation or the letter.

Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist does not want to comment on the letter “in any way” before the Court of Appeal hearing, which begins on Monday.

Explains the silence

In the previous interviews with the police, Peyman Kia has been very secretive. He justifies the fact that he did not tell the whole truth by saying that he hoped for an acquittal in the district court.

“But it has turned out that in this case, by not participating, we have ended up in a position that is significantly worse than if we say it like it is.”

Was sentenced to life

Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist has previously told SVT Nyheter that he sees it as Peyman Kia “confessing parts of the acts”. For his part, defense lawyer Anton Strand has said that Peyman Kia admitted certain circumstances.

Peyman Kia was sentenced to life imprisonment for aggravated espionage by the Stockholm District Court. His brother Payam was convicted of the same crime but to a lighter sentence, imprisonment for nine years and ten months.