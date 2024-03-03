Police looking for suspect of stabbing man

Police are sharing more information about the suspect wanted for stabbing a man aboard an A train in Manhattan. They now say the incident that occurred Friday is being investigated as a hate crime.

The man in the photograph is the suspect sought by authorities, who indicated that he made an anti-LGBTQ comment to the 27-year-old before cutting off his hand with a box cutter.

The uniformed officer indicated that the suspect fled from the train as it approached Penn Station. The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital and is expected to recover.

The recent wave of violence in the subway system worries the community.

A subway user says that, despite the incidents, she has no choice but to continue using the service.

“Because taxis are very expensive, so since you are going to get to work, you have to pay the bills to be able to go to work,” said Mabel Graciano.

NYPD searches for another attacker

On the other hand, the police also continue to search for the person who stabbed a man aboard a train on the “4” line in the Bronx. This happened on Friday as the subway arrived at the 167th Street station.

Investigators are still looking into whether there were cameras installed in that subway car.

So far no arrests have been made in any of these cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline 1-888-57-PISTA.