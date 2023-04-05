Post-Vac hotline is not enough – adequate help for vaccination victims!

Andreas Winhart MdL

Munich (ots)

The health policy spokesman and parliamentary director of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament, Andreas Winhart, comments on the Bavarian state government’s vaccination hotline as follows:

“What at first glance sounds like help for victims of the corona vaccination is nothing more than a flimsy attempt to gloss over the vaccination misery in Bavaria. By calling the hotline for side effects of the corona vaccination, the injured party has no legal claim as a vaccination victim recognized nor does the hotline replace a medical examination by a doctor. The hotline can only be a first point of contact. What has been completely forgotten are the numerous long-Covid patients, who also exist among vaccinated people. There is neither a hotline here, The state government was still willing during the budget negotiations to increase the funds for long-Covid research according to AfD wishes, as well as for “post-vac” research, by 10 million euros each.

I therefore call on Minister of State Holetschek to ensure that vaccination damage is legally recognized in Bavaria and to invest more effort in research!”

Original content by: Andreas Winhart MdL, transmitted by news aktuell