Poverty in Greater La Plata climbed to 34.8% and reaches 319,317 people

He National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) reported that in the second half of 2022 poverty was 39.2% and homelessness climbed to 8.1%. According to official data, in the Argentina hay 18,679,605 poor y 3,859,816 million homeless.

In the report published by the body that leads Marco Lavagna, It is highlighted that in the Great La Plata (covering At payment, Berisso y Ensenada) the figure is 34.8% and reaches 319,317 inhabitants. As for indigence, it is 9% y corresponds to 82,439 people.

Poverty reached 39.2% of people and 29.6% of households in the 2nd semester of 2022; homelessness, 8.1% and 6.2%, respectively

Compared to the first semester of last year, when the poverty index was 36.6% and corresponded to 334,380 inhabitants, the figure towards June 2021 contracted 1.8%.

Meanwhile, if compared to the same period a year ago in the second half of 2021 (41.5), the index fell 6.7 points.

The region with the highest incidence of poverty in the 2nd semester of 2022 was the Northeast (43.6%); and the lowest, Patagonia (34.7%)

At the country level, meanwhile, the poverty index climbed to 39.2% of the population, that is, 1.9% more than the figure reported in the same period of 2021. For its part, indigence only 0.1% if the data for the semester of 2022 and the previous year are compared.

It should be noted that the figure arises from an extrapolation of the numbers of urban conglomerates registered by INDEC throughout the country, which allows a more precise measurement of the phenomenon of poverty in areas not covered by official statistics.

Between the 2nd semesters of 2021 and 2022, the increases in basic baskets (91.7% food and 85.9% the total in Greater Buenos Aires) exceeded that of the sum of total family income (77.2%)

From INDEC, they explained that the increase in the number of poverty and indigence is due, to a large extent, to increases in basic baskets, which far exceeded the sum of total family income.