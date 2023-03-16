President announces: Poland will deliver fighter jets to Ukraine

Poland has long been open to the delivery of combat aircraft: the President has now announced that the first jets are to be handed over in a few days.

Poland has announced the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine. This was announced by President Andrzej Duda in a press conference with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel. Accordingly, four MiG-29 jets are to be handed over to Ukraine in the coming days. There are also plans to deliver more jets, which, however, still have to be serviced. The country’s leadership made a corresponding decision, and the government then passed a resolution.

Duda further said that the Polish Air Force currently has about a dozen MiG-29s, which were taken over from East Germany’s stocks in the early 1990s. “They continue to be in full service as working MiGs for our anti-aircraft defence.” The machines handed over to Ukraine are to be replaced by modern fighter jets, which Poland ordered from South Korea and the USA.

The delivery of the jets had already been indicated in the past few weeks – albeit not as quickly. Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that jets could be delivered to Ukraine in the next four to six weeks. Poland had also previously signaled that it did not want to deliver the combat aircraft alone. It was initially unclear whether another state would join the delivery. Above all, a delivery through Slovakia was discussed beforehand.

Polish MiG-29: Four machines should reach Ukraine in the coming days. (Source: Björn Trotsky/imago images)

USA had previously refused delivery

Poland owns a total of around 30 MiG jets that were still manufactured in the Soviet Union. Poland had received 22 of the jets from Germany in 2003, which still had the jets from old GDR stocks. If one of the aircraft were to be handed over, the federal government would have to agree. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense told t-online that Poland has not applied for the jets to be exported. It can therefore be assumed that the aircraft that are now to be delivered to the Ukraine do not come from German stocks. In addition, the spokeswoman announced that the federal government has not yet received any application from Poland for the transfer of further jets.