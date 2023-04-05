Price of gasoline and diesel for today Wednesday, April 05, 2023 in Mexico

This is the price updated from the gasoline and diesel in Mexico For this Wednesday, April 05, 2023, get to know them in detail.

The specialists in the price of fuels, PetroIntelligence He points out that regular gasoline has a price today of 21,944 pesos, magna gasoline, premium gasoline 24,205 pesos and diesel reaches 23,699 pesos per liter.

Meanwhile, the specialized portal gasolineMX indicates that the prices have been updated as follows: the national average price for Magna gasoline is $21.99 pesos, Premium gasoline is $24.09 pesos, and Diesel is $23.57.

Let us remember that on other occasions in The Truth News We have told you that the international price of oil. Pemex’s situation, tax incentives to the IEPS, influence the final cost of fuels.

Diesel and gasoline price in Mexico

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Mexico City:

Great 22.27

Premium 24.75

Diesel 23.52

Average price of diesel and gasoline in the State of Mexico

Magna 21.75

Premium 24.07

Diesel 23.29

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Guanajuato

Magna 22

Premium 24.5

Diesel 23.67

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Chihuahua

Great 20.39

Premium 22.8

Diesel 23.36

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Puebla

Great 21.34

Premium 23.37

Diesel 23.11

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Jalisco

Magna 22.3

Premium 24.67

Diesel 23.66

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Yucatan

Great 22.22

Premium 23.95

Diesel 23.95

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Nuevo León

Magna 22.77

Premium 25.17

Diesel 23.79

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Quintana Roo

Great 23.06

Premium 24.34

Diesel 24.39

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Sinaloa

Great 22.34

Premium 24.22

Diesel 24.17

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Tabasco

Great 21.65

Premium 23.33

Diesel 23.29

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Veracruz

Great 21.58

Premium 23.36

Diesel 23.29

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Tamaulipas

Magna 18.92

Premium 21.08

Diesel 22.79

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Sonora

Great 21.46

Premium 24.19

Diesel 23.73

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Baja California Norte

Magna 20.96

Premium 23.73

Diesel 22.52

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Baja California Sur

Magna 22.8

Premium 24.86

Diesel 24.15

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Durango

Great 22.05

Premium 24.3

Diesel 24.16

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Oaxaca

Magna 22.66

Premium 24.28

Diesel 24.24

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Chiapas

Great 21.82

Premium 23.62

Diesel 23.63

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Michoacán

Great 22.29

Premium 24.14

Diesel 23.86

